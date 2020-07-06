NASDAQ and S&P close higher for the 5th straight day



NASDAQ closes at a record level



NASDAQ has the best daily performance since May 18



A look at the final numbers are showing:



S&P index up 49.7 points or 1.59% at the 3179.71



NASDAQ index up 226.02 points or 2.21% to 10433.65



Dow rose by 459.67 points or 1.78% to 26287.10 Gains were helped by reports of stop buying in the China media and hopes for additional stimulus. Coronavirus cases continue to climb but the deaths are modest.







Amazon closed at record high, as did Netflix, Tesla, Microsoft and Apple.