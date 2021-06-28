NASDAQ and S&P open and trade at record intraday highs

NASDAQ leading the way. Dow industrial average is lower in early trading





The snapshot currently shows

S&P index up 6.67 points or 0.16% at 4287.2. The new intraday high reached 4288.27



NASDAQ index up 86 points or 0.6% at 14446.57. The new intraday high reach 14452.25.



Dow industrial average -39 points or -0.11% at 34397.88

In other markets as US stock trading gets underway for the week:

Spot gold $-1.60 or -0.09% at 1779.89.



Spot silver is trading up 1.7 cents or 0.017% at $26.11.



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.51 or -0.70% at $73.53. That is at the low for the day. The high reached $74.45



The price of bitcoin is trading at $34,300.

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year leading the way at -2.7 basis points

2 year 0.258%, -0.7 basis points



5 year 0.905%, -1.6 basis point



10 year 1.495%, -2.9 basis points



30 year 2.121%, -2.7 basis points

