NASDAQ and S&P trade higher. Dow down as trading gets underway

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The Dow and S&P on pace for worst week since February 26

The NASDAQ S&P index are trading higher in early NY trading. The Dow is negative.  The Dow and S&P is on pace for the worst week since February 26. The Dow is currently down -1.22%. The S&P is down -0.95%.

The snapshot of the market segments into the open currently shows:
  • S&P index up 9.86 points or 0.24% at 4144.84
  • NASDAQ index of 70.27 points or 0.51% at 13888.68
  • Dow industrial average -51 points or -0.15% at 33764.71
in other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading up three dollars or 0.16% at $1786.68
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.19 or 0.29% at $61.62
  • bitcoin is trading down $2780 or -5.36% at $48,810
in the US that market, yields are higher (and higher than early New York levels)
  • 2- year 0.151%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.805%, +1.4 basis minutes
  • 10 year 1.554%, +1.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.239%, +2.2 basis points
In the forex, the EUR is the strongest and the USD is the weakest in the snapshot near the stock open. 

The USD is weaker
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose