NASDAQ and S&P trade higher. Dow down as trading gets underway

The Dow and S&P on pace for worst week since February 26





The snapshot of the market segments into the open currently shows:

S&P index up 9.86 points or 0.24% at 4144.84



NASDAQ index of 70.27 points or 0.51% at 13888.68



Dow industrial average -51 points or -0.15% at 33764.71

in other markets:

Spot gold is trading up three dollars or 0.16% at $1786.68



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.19 or 0.29% at $61.62



bitcoin is trading down $2780 or -5.36% at $48,810

in the US that market, yields are higher (and higher than early New York levels)

2- year 0.151%, +0.4 basis points

5 year 0.805%, +1.4 basis minutes

10 year 1.554%, +1.6 basis points

30 year 2.239%, +2.2 basis points In the forex, the EUR is the strongest and the USD is the weakest in the snapshot near the stock open.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The NASDAQ S&P index are trading higher in early NY trading. The Dow is negative. The Dow and S&P is on pace for the worst week since February 26. The Dow is currently down -1.22%. The S&P is down -0.95%.