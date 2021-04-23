NASDAQ and S&P trade higher. Dow down as trading gets underway
Technical Analysis
The Dow and S&P on pace for worst week since February 26The NASDAQ S&P index are trading higher in early NY trading. The Dow is negative. The Dow and S&P is on pace for the worst week since February 26. The Dow is currently down -1.22%. The S&P is down -0.95%.
The snapshot of the market segments into the open currently shows:
- S&P index up 9.86 points or 0.24% at 4144.84
- NASDAQ index of 70.27 points or 0.51% at 13888.68
- Dow industrial average -51 points or -0.15% at 33764.71
in other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up three dollars or 0.16% at $1786.68
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.19 or 0.29% at $61.62
- bitcoin is trading down $2780 or -5.36% at $48,810
in the US that market, yields are higher (and higher than early New York levels)
- 2- year 0.151%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.805%, +1.4 basis minutes
- 10 year 1.554%, +1.6 basis points
- 30 year 2.239%, +2.2 basis points
In the forex, the EUR is the strongest and the USD is the weakest in the snapshot near the stock open.