Nasdaq climbs back higher and takes out the day's high.

Looks toward the all time intraday high from yesterday at 11462.05

The NASDAQindex has climbed to a new session high, taking out the high price from earlier this morning at 11435.68. The high price just reached 11437.77.









The next target comes in against the intraday high price from yesterday at 11462.05. That was also the all-time high price for the NASDAQ index.







The S&P index is also pushing toward session highs at 3439.16. The current price is just off that level at 3438.51, up 7.13 points or 0.22%. The high for the day is the all-time high price for the S&P index







The Dow industrial average lags behind with a decline of -121 points or -0.43% at 28188 the high price from earlier in the session reached 28400.74. The Dow is being pushed down by declines in Boeing and Apple shares with each down -2.13% and -1.57% respectively. At the end of the month when Apple splits 4:1, the impact from the price of the Apple shares will be proportionally lower.

