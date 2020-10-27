NASDAQ close higher, but S&P and Dow close near session lows and negative on the day. MSFT earnings beat est.

Dow closes lower for the 3rd straight day





Highlights:

Dow and S&P closed near session lows

Dow post 3 day losing streak

NASDAQ close higher for the 3rd time in 4 days



Dow close that the lowest level since September 29 and 7% off all time highs



S&P and NASDAQ close 5% off the all-time highs

The final numbers are showing: S&P index fell -10.28 points or -0.30% at 3390.69



NASDAQ index rose 72.415 points or 0.64% at 11431.35



Dow fell -222.19 points or -0.8% at 27463.19 Microsoft earnings are out and they beat on the top and bottom lines;

Earnings-per-share came in at $1.82 vs. $1.54 estimate



revenues came in at $37.15 billion vs. an estimate $35.75 billion



intelligent cloud came in at $12.99 billion vs. 12.72 billion estimate



productivity and business processes came in at $12.32 billion vs. expected $11.79 billion



more personal computing came in at $11.85 billion vs. expected $11.17 billion

For whatever reason the shares are trading lower by about $1 or -0.44% at $212.28

