NASDAQ index closes the gap from Friday's low

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Friday's low was at 13530.96

the NASDAQ index has closed the gap from Friday's low at 13530.96. The high price has just take to 13534.60.

The Next major target comes at the 50% retracement of the range since January 29. That comes in at 13580.08. The 200 hour moving averages at 13602.89. Getting back above those levels would tilt the bias more to the bullish side for the index.

The NASDAQ index is up despite the declines in some of the top companies including:
  • Apple, -0.8%
  • Amazon, -1.25%
  • Microsoft, -0.49%
  • Facebook, -1.0%
  • Nvidia, -0.24%

