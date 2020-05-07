NASDAQ index erases 2020 losses. Index now marginally higher on the year.

NASDAQ leads the way with a 1.41% gain





The final numbers are showing:

the S&P index rose 32.77 points or 1.15% to 2881.19. The index did peek above the 2900 level to a high price of 2901.92, but backed off. The low for the day reached 2876.48



The NASDAQ index rose 125.27 points or 1.41% to 8979.66. As mentioned the close from 2019 was at 8972.60. As a result, the index is closing in the black. The high for the day reached 9015.99. The low extended to 8932.85.

The Dow industrial average again 211.25 points or 0.89% to 23875.89. The my for the day reached 24094.62. The low extended to 23834.39. Gains above the 24,000 level could not be sustained.

The NASDAQ index erased the 2020 losses surpassing the end of December closing level of 8972.60. The index is closing just above that level at 8979.66. However, some of the gains were retraced into the close.