The races earlier declines







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The S&P and Dow industrial average lag in trading today. The S&P index is currently down -19 points or -0.59%. The Dow industrial average is trading down -165 points or -0.60% at 27415.

the NASDAQ index has turned positive reaching a new high of 9939.87. That is a new all-time record high for the index. We currently trade at 9937.94 up 0.14%.