NASDAQ index up over 100 points now

Technically, the price moved above its 61.8% retracement of the move down from the all-time high on September 2. That level comes in at 11480.496. On Wednesdays dip, the price fell below both its 50 and 200 hour moving averages (white and green line) but could not sustain the downward momentum ( stalling just ahead of the 38.2% retracement at 11113.79).





The NASDAQ index is up 4.04% on the week. It is trading about -4.5% from the all-time record high









The NASDAQ index continues to push higher and has traded up over 100 points. The index reached a high of 11523.13. It currently trades at 11518.32, up 97.5 points or 0.85%