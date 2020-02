Down -2.88% on the day

The NASDAQ index is now down -0.19% on the year. The index was up about 9.5% at the year highs (compared to the close from Dec 31). The December 31 close was at 8972.60.









The next major targets for the NASDAQ index is the 100 day moving average at 8793.86. The low price just reached 8950.496.