NASDAQ takes a turn to new session lows

Tech index down 76 points or -0.7%

The NASDAQ index has taken a turn back to the downside. It currently trades to new session lows at 10690.188. That is down about -0.70% on the day. Remember Microsoft and Tesla will report earnings after the close tomorrow. Microsoft is currently down -1.06% on the day. Tesla is down -3.95% at $1578. The stock price reached a high today of $1675.





Meanwhile the S&P index is also near session lows but still stands up about 8 points or 0.25%. The Dow is still higher by hundred and 73 points or 0.66% at 26857.55.







