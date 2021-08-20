NASDAQ the big winner today but major indices close lower for the week
Technical Analysis
All 11 sectors higher
The major indices all closed higher for the day led by the NASDAQ index which rose 1.17%.
- All 11 sectors of the S&P are higher
- indices close near the session highs
- Dow snaps a three-day losing streak
- S&P and NASDAQ close up for the second consecutive day
- major averages post weekly losses
- Dow has its worst week since mid-June
- NASDAQ had its best day in four weeks
the final numbers are showing
- Dow industrial average rose 225.50 points or 0.65% at 35120.08
- S&P index rose 35.86 points or 0.81% at 4441.66
- NASDAQ index rose 172.88 points or 1.19% at 14714.66
- Russell 2000 index gained will 35.18 points or 1.65% at 2167.60
Technology and utilities led the gains today. Consumer staples and energy lagged but still closed higher on the day.
For the week:
- Dow industrial average fell -1.11%
- S&P index fell -0.61%
- NASDAQ index fell -0.73%
For the Dow 30 stocks, the big winners today were:
- Microsoft, +2.52%
- Home Depot, +1.96%
- Cisco, +1.68%
- Walgreens, +1.58%
- Nike, +1.32%
- Salesforce, +1.21%
The laggards today were led by:
- Intel -0.82%
- Amgen, -0.39%
- Coca-Cola, -0.39%
- Visa, -0.11%
- Honeywell, -0.04%
- Chevron, -0.02%