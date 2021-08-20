NASDAQ the big winner today but major indices close lower for the week

All 11 sectors higher

The major indices all closed higher for the day led by the NASDAQ index which rose 1.17%.

All 11 sectors of the S&P are higher



indices close near the session highs



Dow snaps a three-day losing streak



S&P and NASDAQ close up for the second consecutive day

major averages post weekly losses



Dow has its worst week since mid-June



NASDAQ had its best day in four weeks

the final numbers are showing



Dow industrial average rose 225.50 points or 0.65% at 35120.08



S&P index rose 35.86 points or 0.81% at 4441.66



NASDAQ index rose 172.88 points or 1.19% at 14714.66



Russell 2000 index gained will 35.18 points or 1.65% at 2167.60



Technology and utilities led the gains today. Consumer staples and energy lagged but still closed higher on the day.







For the week:



Dow industrial average fell -1.11%



S&P index fell -0.61%



NASDAQ index fell -0.73%

For the Dow 30 stocks, the big winners today were:



Microsoft, +2.52%



Home Depot, +1.96%



Cisco, +1.68%



Walgreens, +1.58%



Nike, +1.32%



Salesforce, +1.21%

The laggards today were led by:

