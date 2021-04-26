NASDAQ trades to new highs for the day

Up 118 points or 0.5%









The other indices are mixed:

the S&P index is up 10.44 points or 0.25% at 4190.57. The high price today reached 4194.16. That was the smallest of margins away from the all-time high price reached on Friday at 4194.17. The highest closing level comes in at 4185.47. If the gains can hold, today would be a record close



The Dow industrial average is trading down around 21 points or -0.06% at 34023. The all-time high close comes in at 34200.67. The intraday all-time high prices 34256.75.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the NASDAQ composite index is trading to a new session highs. The index is up 118.5 points or 0.85% at 14135.60. The index is getting closer to it's all time high reached on February 16 at 14175.12.. The price is currently trading above its all-time high close price of 14095.47.