NASDAQ turns back positive
Technical Analysis
Erases sharp declines. Russell 2000 also goes positiveThe NASDAQ and Russell 2000 just turn positive and erased post the FOMC declines.
The NASDAQ low reach -1.2%, down -169.12 points at 13903.73. The index is trading up to points now at 14074.62.
The Russell 2000 index reached a low of -1.33%.
The S&P index is still negative by -8 points or -0.19% at 4239. It's low reached 4201.80, -1.05%.
Fed Powell: "We will taper once we feel economy has reached substantial further progress".