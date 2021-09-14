USD still lower vs the JPY and CHF as flow of funds head into those pairs

The USD is making new dollar highs vs the AUD, NZD and GBP. It is just off the high vs the CAD. The greenback is still lower vs the JPY and CHF as those currencies are being supported by flow of funds into the relative safety of those currencies. The Dow is down -300 points. The Nasdaq is down about 70 points or -0.46%





AUDUSD: The AUDUSD is trading to a new low and in the process is moving into a swing area between 0.7316 and 0.73226. Move below, and the next major target is the 50% midpoint at 0.72915.









NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is moving to a new low and in the process is moving toward the key 100 day MA at 0.70745. That MA stalled the fall on September 8th and to a lesser extent on September 9th.











USDJPY; The USDJPY is moving to a new low and in the process is cracking below a swing area defined by recent lows going back to August 25 (see red numbered circles). That area comes between 109.56 to 109.615. Stay below is more bearish.





GBPUSD: The GBPUSD did not find the expected support at the 100/200 hour MA and the 200 day MAs at 1.3824 to 1.38306. Sellers continue to push in this pair. The high today stalled at the 100 day MA. That hold gave the sellers some confidence. The dip buyers on the way down, has contributed to selling as they get stopped out.