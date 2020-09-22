New highs for the major indices

Major indices reaching for new highs

NASDAQ index up 161 points at 10941.29. The high price just reached 10946.41. The 50 hour moving average is currently at 10943.01.



S&P index up 31.26 points or 0.95% to 3312.53. It's high price just reached 3314.42.

Dow industrial average is now up 134 points or 0.49% at 27280. It's high price for the day just reached 27305.79







Some stocks that are leading the way today include:

Twitter, +6.67%



Amazon, +5.06%



Zoom, +4.63%

Comcast +3.78%



Intuitive Surgical, +3.52%



Nike +3.10%



Intuit, +3.05%



Beyond Meat, +2.97%



Square, +2.97%

30 minutes to go in New York trading.