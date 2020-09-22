New highs for the major indices

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Major indices reaching for new highs 

  • NASDAQ index up 161 points at 10941.29. The high price just reached 10946.41. The 50 hour moving average is currently at 10943.01.
  • S&P index up 31.26 points or 0.95% to 3312.53. It's high price just reached 3314.42. 
  • Dow industrial average is now up 134 points or 0.49% at 27280. It's high price for the day just reached 27305.79
30 minutes to go in New York trading.

Some stocks that are leading the way today include:
  • Twitter, +6.67%
  • Amazon, +5.06%
  • Zoom, +4.63%
  • Comcast +3.78%
  • Intuitive Surgical, +3.52%
  • Nike +3.10%
  • Intuit, +3.05%
  • Beyond Meat, +2.97%
  • Square, +2.97%
