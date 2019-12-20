New highs for the S&P and NASDAQ indices

It's becoming a cliché

It's becoming a cliché this week but the S&P index and NASDAQ index are trading 2 new fresh session highs on the day and new all-time highs.



The S&P index is up 19.88 points at 3225.23. The high price just extended to 3225.65



The NASDAQ index is trading up 43.72 points at 8930.96. The new high price extended to 8931.906.







The S&P is higher for the 4th straight week and the 9th of the last 10 weeks. The Nasdaq is higher for the 2nd week in a row and 10th of the last 12 weeks.

The Dow industrial average is lagging behind trading at 28513.70. Earlier today, the price extended to 28608.64.