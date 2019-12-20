New highs for the S&P and NASDAQ indices
Technical Analysis
It's becoming a cliché
It's becoming a cliché this week but the S&P index and NASDAQ index are trading 2 new fresh session highs on the day and new all-time highs.
The Dow industrial average is lagging behind trading at 28513.70. Earlier today, the price extended to 28608.64.
- The S&P index is up 19.88 points at 3225.23. The high price just extended to 3225.65
- The NASDAQ index is trading up 43.72 points at 8930.96. The new high price extended to 8931.906.
The S&P is higher for the 4th straight week and the 9th of the last 10 weeks. The Nasdaq is higher for the 2nd week in a row and 10th of the last 12 weeks.