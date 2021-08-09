New lows for the GBPUSD

Will the traders keep the momentum going

The GBPUSD is traded to a new session low. The price just reached 1.38425. That is below thee earlier low at 1.3845.









Even so, the range for the day is still only 51 pips. The 22-day average is around 90 pips (for a month of trading). There is room to roam. Sellers are making a play.





The next key target area comes in between 1.38255 and 1.38327. The 38.2% retracement is at 1.38255. Getting below that retracement level is required if the sellers are to take more control