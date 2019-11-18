New records as major indices trade in the black

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

All three indices closed at all time highs on Friday

WIth the 3 major indices closing at all time highs on Friday, it makes it easy to figure out if a new all-time high is made today - just trade above unchanged on the day.

All 3 major indices are currently trading above unchanged on the day:
  • The S&P index is up 0.52 points or 0.02% at 3121.25. The high reached 3121.48
  • The NASDAQ index is trading up 3.2 points or 0.04% at 8544.24. The high reached 8544.67
  • The Dow is up 8 points or 0.03% at 28012.45. The high today reached 28030.22.
It's hard to keep this bull market down.

In the US debt market yields remain lower with the 10 year down -2.2 basis points

