New Zealand dollar climbs to three month high

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | nzd

NZD/USD at the highs of the day

The New Zealand dollar edged above yesterday's high to touch a fresh three-month high at 0.6747.
NZD/USD at the highs of the day
New Zealand CPI numbers matched estimates on Monday at 1.7% but this week's dairy auction results were positive, with prices up 2.7%.

In the big picture, it's been grinding back higher after being punished for cutting rates on May 8. Another cut is expected in August (priced 83%) but the central bank is starting to look ahead of the curve. Growth is still expected up 2.5% this year and forecast to rise to 2.6% next year. Those aren't blockbuster numbers but they beat out much of the field.

When you take a step back, there are a series of higher lows that began in 2015. It would take confirmation of a rise above 0.7000 to get the bulls excited but this might be a solid starting point. The NZD calendar is bare until trade data on July 23.

NZD weekly
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose