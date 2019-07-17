New Zealand dollar climbs to three month high

NZD/USD at the highs of the day

The New Zealand dollar edged above yesterday's high to touch a fresh three-month high at 0.6747.





New Zealand CPI numbers matched estimates on Monday at 1.7% but this week's dairy auction results were positive, with prices up 2.7%.





In the big picture, it's been grinding back higher after being punished for cutting rates on May 8. Another cut is expected in August (priced 83%) but the central bank is starting to look ahead of the curve. Growth is still expected up 2.5% this year and forecast to rise to 2.6% next year. Those aren't blockbuster numbers but they beat out much of the field.





When you take a step back, there are a series of higher lows that began in 2015. It would take confirmation of a rise above 0.7000 to get the bulls excited but this might be a solid starting point. The NZD calendar is bare until trade data on July 23.









