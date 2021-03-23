NZDUSD cracks below the 100 day MA and runs. Where is support?

Sellers jumped on the break and the price has continue to trend lower in trading today. A new session low just reached 0.70193. The next key target comes in around 0.7001 (swing lows going back to December). The 50% retracement of the move up from the August swing low level comes in at 0.69761. That would be the next target on the break of the 0.7000 level on the daily chart.





Drilling to the hourly chart, the 100 and 200 hour provided resistance both yesterday and on Friday. Stay below those moving averages The sellers more control. The break today of the swing low from March 10 and yesterday at 0.7130 to 0.71344 was a bearish move as well as the swing area between 0.7098 and 0.71034. The 100 day moving average at 0.7109 was also in that area.







Looking at the hourly chart, there are very few green bars and lots of red bars on the run lower indicative of strong selling. It is hard to catch a falling knife, but the 0.7000 area is as good area to put in a toe in the water. However, I would expect stops on a break as trends go further than traders expect and the price is certainly trending today.











What would change the trend picture intraday at least?





Looking at the 5 minute chart, the selling has been relentless. The price has not approached the falling 100 bar moving average all day long. That moving average currently comes in at 0.70484 and falling. If the price should move above that moving average, that would be an intraday win for buyers. Until then, the sellers are still in control.







