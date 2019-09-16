NZD/USD sags for fourth day on sliding risk trade

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | nzdusd

Kiwi at the lows of the day

Commodity currencies are seen as a block but when you get a move in a single commodity like today, it underscores the rift between oil importers and producers.

Not only does New Zealand import oil but it's more-leveraged to countries in Asia that import. The result is a 32 pips slide to 0.6344, which is the lowest since September 4.
Kiwi at the lows of the dayZooming out a bit, the bounce in NZD/USD at the start of the month is starting to look like the dead-cat variety and that spells trouble for the kiwi and risk trades elsewhere.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose