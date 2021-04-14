NZDUSD tests/breaks the 100 day MA now

Price above the swing lows from Jan and early March.

For my earlier views on the NZDUSD click HERE.





The pair has since continued to break higher and has now moved above the swing lows from January at 0.70956 and 0.70985 from January and early March. Those levels were broken on March 23. Today, the levels have been re-broken this time to the upside. It is now support.





The price is also now testing and has moved above the 100 day MA at 0.71398. The high just reached 0.71436.