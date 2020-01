Dow lags

The major indices are closing just off highs for the day, with the S&P and Nasdaq closing at record highs. The Dow lagged with only a 0.28% gain.



The final numbers are showing:

S&P rose 22.70 points or 0.70% to 3288.13

NASDAQ index rose 95.074 points or 1.04% to 9273.93



Dow rose 83.28 points or 0.29% to 28907.05