Record closes for the S&P, Dow and Russell 2000

Nasdaq lead the way with a gain of 2.56%





Dow up for the 5th consecutive day and closed at a new record for the 3rd consecutive day

S&P is up for the 3rd consecutive day and trading to a new all time high at 3960.27.

Nasdaq index closed back above its 50 day MA at 13358.083 (closed at 13398.67). The final numbers are showing: S&P index rose 40.53 points or 1.04% at 3939.34. The new all time intraday high reached 3960.27. The low extended to 3915.54



Nasdaq rose 329.84 points or 2.52% at 13398.67. The hi reached 13433.62. The low extended to 13246.32

Dow rose 188.57 points or 0.58% at 32485.59. The new intraday high reached 32661.59. The low reached 32345.70.

Russell 2000 rose 52.86 points or 2.31% at 2338.54. The index is up for the 5th consecutive day.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The S&P, Dow and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels today. The Nasdaq index led the way to the upside, but is still 5 1/2% away from it all time high.