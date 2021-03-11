Record closes for the S&P, Dow and Russell 2000

Nasdaq lead the way with a gain of 2.56%

The S&P, Dow and Russell 2000 all closed at record levels today. The Nasdaq index led the way to the upside, but is still 5 1/2% away from it all time high. 

  • Dow up for the 5th consecutive day and closed at a new record for the 3rd consecutive day
  • S&P is up for the 3rd consecutive day and trading to a new all time high at 3960.27. 
  • Nasdaq index closed back above its 50 day MA at 13358.083 (closed at 13398.67).  
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 40.53 points or 1.04% at 3939.34. The new all time intraday high reached 3960.27. The low extended to 3915.54
  • Nasdaq rose 329.84 points or 2.52% at 13398.67. The hi reached 13433.62. The low extended to 13246.32
  • Dow rose 188.57 points or 0.58% at 32485.59. The new intraday high reached 32661.59. The low reached 32345.70.
  • Russell 2000 rose 52.86 points or 2.31% at 2338.54.  The index is up for the 5th consecutive day. 

