Crude oil is currently trading up $0.18 or 0.46% at $36.99. The high price reached $38.18 today while the low extended to $35.88.

Saudi Arabia is proposing to move the OPEC meeting to mid June. This according to a OPEC delegate. The delay to OPEC meeting would allow time to review the May production and compliance data.