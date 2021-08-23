Solid gains for stocks as investors cheer FDA approval of Pfizer Covid vaccination

S&P and NASDAQ close at record levels





The gains were help by the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccination. The hope is that those who have remained unvaccinated will be encouraged to get vaccinated now, and also that businesses and local governments, etc. will start to force workers to get the approved Pfizer vaccination.





Highlights:

NASDAQ closed at a record high



the S&P and NASDAQ hit new all-time intraday record levels. The S&P could not stay above its previous record closing level.



Dow is up for the second straight day



NASDAQ and S&P client for the third straight day

the final numbers are showing:



Dow up 215 points or 0.61% at 35335.71



S&P index up 37.84 points or 0.85% at 4479.51



NASDAQ index up 228 points or 1.55% at 14942.65



Russell 2000 up 40.70 points or 1.88% at 2208.30



The US major indices had a solid gains today led by the NASDAQ index which increased 1.54%. The Russell 2000 also had a solid gain of near 1.9%.