Some details of Trump budget to be released

The Trump budget details have been trickling in the head line news feed. Some details:

$4.8T budget for the upcoming fiscal year

proposes more funding for defense to the tune of $740.5 billion dollars, including the creation of the Space Force.



it would bring steep cuts to social programs despite almost 1 trillion deficit spending



he proposes cuts in discretionary spending by 5% ($-590 billion) including reductions in foreign aid and the environmental protection programs. He also will require new work requirements on welfare programs such as food stamps and housing assistance.



The deficit with decline to $966 billion next year which is below the 1 trillion projected by nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.



Total debt held by the public's approaching $18 trillion end is expected to reach $31 trillion by 2031



the budget includes a savings of $135 billion in drug pricing reform,a $292 billion savings from adding working requirements to welfare programs, $170 billion from changing student loan laws, $70 billion from reforming disability programs, and $266 billion from site neutrality rules that would see the government pay the same amount for medical services whether they are performed in the hospital or a doctor's office

the budget proposes $2 billion for the border wall with Mexico. That is down from $8.6 billion requested a year ago



the budget calls for $1 trillion for infrastructure spending



it assumes that the economy will grow 3.1% in the 4th quarter 2020 which is above what most economists and analysts (including the Fed) project



they also project that the growth rate over the coming years will be 3% as well, with growth only cooling toward the end of the decade.



The project the 10 year yield will average 2% in 2020 (the 10 year is currently at 1.5696%



the budget also assumes that the Presidents tax cuts that are set to expire in 2025 will be extended



negotiated trade deals will be on better terms for the US



The Presidents budget is on the surface just an idea, but does not have much ending power. Spending is appropriate by Congress and with a split Congress it is unlikely that his ideas would be fully implemented. In fact the lawmakers are expected to finish work on the 2021 spending until after the November elections.