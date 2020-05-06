S&P and Dow give up early gains

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ index still remains higher but off high levels as well

The major stock indices are trading near session lows after the early rally fizzled. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are now trading above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index is still up 0.63%, but well off the 1.19% intraday high gain. The S&P index reached a high of +0.79% (at +0.03% currently) while the Dow industrial average reached a high of +0.72% (and trades at -0.14% currently).

See here for global coronavirus case data
