S&P and Dow give up early gains
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index still remains higher but off high levels as well
The major stock indices are trading near session lows after the early rally fizzled. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are now trading above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index is still up 0.63%, but well off the 1.19% intraday high gain. The S&P index reached a high of +0.79% (at +0.03% currently) while the Dow industrial average reached a high of +0.72% (and trades at -0.14% currently).