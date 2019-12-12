S&P and Nasdaq close at record levels.
Technical Analysis
New all time highs in the S&P and Nasdaq too
The S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing at record levels. They also moved to all time record highs intraday.
The final numbers are showing:
Some winners on the day include:
- S&P index, +26.91 points or 0.86% to 3168.55. The new all time intraday high price reached 3176.28
- NASDAQ index up 63.265 points or 0.73% to 8717.314. The new intraday all-time high price reached 8745.82
- Dow up 220.62 points or 0.79% to 28131.92
- AMD, +7.98%
- Deutsche Bank, +4.26%
- FedEx , +3.7%
- Micron, +3.47%
- Nvidia, +3.13%
- Bank of America, +3.09%
- Cisco, +3.07%
- Charles Schwab, +2.98%
- J.P. Morgan, +2.85%
- PNC financial, +2.54%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.48%
Some losers include:
- Box, -2.82%
- Facebook, -2.73%. There was an article in the Wall Street Journal saying that the FTC is looking for an injunction on how Facebook apps interact
- Boeing, -3.66%
- LYFT, -1.73%
- Chipotle, -1.4%
- Philip Morris, -1.13%
- Twitter, -0.85%
- Papa John's, -0.62%
- Lockheed Martin, -0.5%
- Gilead, -0.21%