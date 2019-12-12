S&P and Nasdaq close at record levels.

New all time highs in the S&P and Nasdaq too

The S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing at record levels. They also moved to all time record highs intraday.



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index, +26.91 points or 0.86% to 3168.55. The new all time intraday high price reached 3176.28



NASDAQ index up 63.265 points or 0.73% to 8717.314. The new intraday all-time high price reached 8745.82



Dow up 220.62 points or 0.79% to 28131.92

AMD, +7.98%



Deutsche Bank, +4.26%



FedEx , +3.7%

Micron, +3.47%

Nvidia, +3.13%

Bank of America, +3.09%



Cisco, +3.07%

Charles Schwab, +2.98%

J.P. Morgan, +2.85%



PNC financial, +2.54%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.48%

Some losers include: Box, -2.82%

Facebook, -2.73%. There was an article in the Wall Street Journal saying that the FTC is looking for an injunction on how Facebook apps interact

Boeing, -3.66%



LYFT, -1.73%

Chipotle, -1.4%

Philip Morris, -1.13%



Twitter, -0.85%



Papa John's, -0.62%



Lockheed Martin, -0.5%



Gilead, -0.21%



ForexLive

Some winners on the day include: