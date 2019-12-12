S&P and Nasdaq close at record levels.

New all time highs in the S&P and Nasdaq too

The S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing at record levels. They also moved to all time record highs intraday.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index, +26.91 points or 0.86% to 3168.55. The new all time intraday high price reached 3176.28
  • NASDAQ index up 63.265 points or 0.73% to 8717.314. The new intraday all-time high price reached 8745.82
  • Dow up 220.62 points or 0.79% to 28131.92
Some winners on the day include:
  • AMD, +7.98%
  • Deutsche Bank, +4.26%
  • FedEx , +3.7%
  • Micron, +3.47%
  • Nvidia, +3.13%
  • Bank of America, +3.09%
  • Cisco, +3.07%
  • Charles Schwab, +2.98%
  • J.P. Morgan, +2.85%
  • PNC financial, +2.54%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +2.48%
Some losers include:
  • Box, -2.82%
  • Facebook, -2.73%. There was an article in the Wall Street Journal saying that the FTC is looking for an injunction on how Facebook apps interact
  • Boeing, -3.66%
  • LYFT, -1.73%
  • Chipotle, -1.4%
  • Philip Morris, -1.13%
  • Twitter, -0.85%
  • Papa John's, -0.62%
  • Lockheed Martin, -0.5%
  • Gilead, -0.21%
