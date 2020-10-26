S&P, Dow trading to new session lows

The fall in the S&P today has taken the price to a cluster of support. Looking at the S&P daily chart above, the price is 1st testing the low from last week and 3415.34. As mentioned above, the low price just reached 3414.42.





The next target is that it's 50 day moving average at 3408.75. Finally, below that, the February 19 swing high at 3393.52 will be eyed. Break below that cluster of support and it would open up the door for further downside momentum in the index. It's 100 day moving average held support back in September. The current 100 day moving average comes in at 3303.86. That level would be a key target on the downside on further downside momentum.



