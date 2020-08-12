S&P index trades above the all-time highest closing level

All time high closing level comes in at 3386.15. All time intraday high comes in at 3393.52



The S&P clawed back to positive on the year and currently is trading up around 4.84%. The NASDAQ index continues to lead with a near 23% gain. The Dow industrial average is still down around but is within 1.78% of unchanged on the year.



The S&P index is trading above the all-time highs closing level at 3386.15. That high was reached on February 19. Also on that day the intraday all-time high price was reached at 3393.52. Needless to say the price still remains below that all time high level, but is the next upside target and is in reach before the close.