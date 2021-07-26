S&P, NASDAQ, Dow all close at record highs
Technical Analysis
Up for the fifth consecutive day
The major US stock indices close higher for the fifth consecutive day, and in the process closed at record highs. A look at the provisional closes shows:
Other highlights:
- Dow industrial average rose 82.76 points or 0.24% at 35,144.31
- S&P rose 10.51 points or 0.24% at 4422.30
- NASDAQ index rose 3.72 points or +0.03% at 14,840.71
- Dow, S&P and NASDAQ also hit record intraday highs
- energy materials are the biggest sector leaders
- healthcare utilities biggest sector laggards
The new all-time high levels for the indices are:
- Dow 35,150.37
- S&P 4423.20
- NASDAQ 14863.60
The Russell 2000 rose by 7.27 points or 0.33% at 2216.92
After the close test the reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 versus expectations of $0.98. Revenues grew by $11.96 billion versus expectations of $11.3 billion.
Tesla shares are currently up around $7.31 or 1.1% at $665 in after-hours trading.
Tomorrow, the earnings calendar starts to heat up with the following major releases.
- 3M
- Alphabet
- Apple
- AMD
- GE
- Stryker
- Raytheon technologies
- Starbucks
- Microsoft
- Corning
- Xerox
- O'Reilly automotive
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boeing
- Ford motor
- McDonald's
- Lam research
- General Dynamics
- Hess corporation
- Facebook
- PayPal
- Qualcomm
- Shake shack
- Pfizer
- ServiceNow
- Xilinx
- Shopify
- Spotify
- Amazon
- Altria
- Merck
- US Steel
- First Solar
- Gilead Sciences
- MasterCard
- Hilton
- Martin Marietta
- T-Mobile
- Twillio