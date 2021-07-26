S&P, NASDAQ, Dow all close at record highs

The major US stock indices close higher for the fifth consecutive day, and in the process closed at record highs. A look at the provisional closes shows:



Dow, S&P and NASDAQ also hit record intraday highs

energy materials are the biggest sector leaders



healthcare utilities biggest sector laggards



The new all-time high levels for the indices are:



Dow 35,150.37



S&P 4423.20



NASDAQ 14863.60

The Russell 2000 rose by 7.27 points or 0.33% at 2216.92







After the close test the reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 versus expectations of $0.98. Revenues grew by $11.96 billion versus expectations of $11.3 billion.





Tesla shares are currently up around $7.31 or 1.1% at $665 in after-hours trading.





