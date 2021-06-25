S&P trades to an all time high at the U.S. stock open

The NASDAQ working on its fourth consecutive record close.





The NASDAQ index is also higher today after closing at a record level for the third consecutive day yesterday.







The snapshot of the market currently shows: S&P index up 5.69 points or 0.13% at 4272.11



NASDAQ index up 20.7 points or 0.14% at 14389 .27

Dow industrial average up 127 points or 0.38% at 34326

Spot gold is up $11.20 or 0.64% $1786.40



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.29 or 0.4% at $73.59. That is just off the high price of $73.69



The price of bitcoin is down $-2000 or -5.91% at $32,780. The low for the reek reached $28,800 before rebounding higher on Wednesday.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed now with the 30 year yield up one basis point. The other points on the yield curve are modestly lower.

Two year 0.264%, -0.4 basis points



five year 0.899%, -1.4 basis points



10 year 1.488%, -0.5 basis points



30 year 2.108%, +1.0 basis points



. A snapshot of the forex market 10 minutes after the stock market open, it is showing the NZD remains as the strongest of the majors, while the GBP is still the weakest. The USD is moving more to the downside from the opening New York levels





The Dow industrial average is also moving higher and is outpacing the other indices so far.

The US stocks are opening higher with the S&P index trading to a new all-time high price of 4277.40. That moved above the high price from yesterday at 4271.28.