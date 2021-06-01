S&P turns slightly negative

Retest of the all-time high stalled



The S&P index open higher and extended to a intraday high of 4234.12. That move was just short of its all-time high of 4238.04. Failure to extend to that level has led to some selling. The the price is trading just below unchanged at 4202.13 the. That's down around two points or -0.05%. At the high, the S&P index was up 0.68% or 28.59 points.















The Dow industrial average is the best performer with a gain of 98 points or 0.28% at 34626. It's high reached +0.93% earlier today

The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside. It is currently trading down -62 points or -0.45% at 13686.15. The NASDAQ index reached and intraday high of +0.64%