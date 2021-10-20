Steady tones ahead of European morning trade

Dollar keeps more mixed on the day so far

Equities are tepid while bond yields are higher once again as we look towards European trading today, with commodity currencies holding a slight advance for now.





US stocks advanced once again with the S&P 500 closing less than 1% away from its all-time high, as investors stay buoyed throughout earnings season so far. US futures are flat for the time being but there isn't much pessimism going into the session ahead.





In FX, the dollar is gaining against the yen and franc but keeping a little lower against the rest of the major currencies bloc. USD/JPY is trading up to 114.50 levels after hitting a high of 114.69 earlier, closing in on a test of its November 2017 high at 114.74:















Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up a little over 0.3% to 0.7500 - its highest since early July - as buyers begin to eye its 200-day moving average at 0.7564 next.

As things stand, it is tough to put a lid on yen pairs with the technicals possibly suggesting a further breakout. So, keep that in mind so long as the bond market plays ball.