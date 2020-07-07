Stocks move to new session lows

Major indices at session lows





US yields are also moving lower with the yield curve flattening. The 30 year yield is down -6.1 basis points to 1.3780%. The 2 year remains up 0.04%. The 2 – 10 year spread as contracted 2 around 48 basis points from near 52 basis points at the close of trading yesterday.









The major US indices are heading lower and trading to new session lows as the last hour unfolds. The Dow industrial average still leads the way to the downside and is currently down by -1.07%. The S&P index is down -0.67%. Finally the NASDAQ index is currently trading down -0.44%. If the trend continues the S&P and NASDAQ index will break their 5 day winning streak.