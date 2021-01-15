Stocks open mixed despite good earnings from banks. Retail sales disappoint

in the US debt market, yields are mostly lower:



2 year, 0.141%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.467%, -1.5 basis points



10 year 1.103%, -2.5 basis points



30 year 1.847%, -2.4 basis points



a snapshot of the forex markets continues to show the JPY as the strongest and the AUD as the weakest (that was the order at the start of the New York session). The USD is just behind the JPY as the strongest (and has gotten stronger from the levels at the start of the New York session)

