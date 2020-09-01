Stocks open mixed. NASDAQ trades at new record high but sellers pare back gains

S&P and Dow industrial average are lower

The NASDAQ index open and extended to new all-time record highs in the 1st few minutes of trading at 11850.96, but has moved back below the 11800 level in the 1st few minutes of trading (as trading above and below that level and volatile trading).





The S&P index gave up early gains and is now trading lower.





The Dow industrial average is also negative on the day.







The snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the opening is currently showing:



S&P index down 2.12 points or -0.06% at 3498.19



NASDAQ index up 40.575 points or +0.34% at 11816.03



Dow industrial average -85.82 points or -0.30% at 28344.23









Spot gold is trading up $15.40 or 0.78% at $1983.20. That is off the high price of $1992.51



spot silver is trading up $0.39 or 1.4% at $28.54. It reached a high of $28 and and $0.90 earlier in the New York session.

WTI crude oil futures are remaining the early New York session levels at $43.08. That's up $0.47 or 1.09%



US yields remain steady with the 30 year up 1.8 basis points at 1.493%. The 10 year yield is up 1.3 basis points at 0.717%. The 2 year is up 0.4 basis points at 0.1348%

In the forex, the USD remains mixed with declines vs. the EUR, GBP and NZD and gains vs the CHF. The JPY, CAD and AUD are currently trading near unchanged vs. the greenback. The GBP remains the strongest but off its highest levels, the CHF remains the weakest of the majors.