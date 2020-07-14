Strong close for US stocks
Technical Analysis
Major indices close at session highsToday saw the stock market rotate into the Dow and broader S&P indices. The tech heavy NASDAQ was the laggard. However a late day surge "raised all boats". The Dow had its best day since June 29. The dow rose for the 3rd day in a row.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 42.39 points or 1.34% to 3197.61
- NASDAQ index rose 97.73 points or 0.94% to 10488.53
- Dow industrial average rose 557.72 points or 2.14% at 26643.53
Leading the Dow 30 were:
- Caterpillar, +4.96%
- Travelers, +3.8%
- Chevron, +3.49%
- Exxon Mobil, +3.31%
- Home Depot, +3.25%
- McDonald's, +3.19%
- UnitedHealth, +2.96%
- Goldman Sachs, +2.58%
- Boeing, +2.48%
Other big gainers today included:
- First Solar, +9.96%
- Alcoa, +9.47%
- Rite Aid, +7.57%
- Schlumberger, +5.81%
- Ford Motor, +5.12%
- NVIDIA, +3.31%
Laggards included:
- Wells Fargo, -4.55%
- Intuit, -4.13%
- Citigroup, -3.93%
- Slack, -3.14%
- LYFT, -3.02%
- Delta Air Lines, -2.61%
- Uber, -2.51%