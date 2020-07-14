Strong close for US stocks

Major indices close at session highs



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 42.39 points or 1.34% to 3197.61



NASDAQ index rose 97.73 points or 0.94% to 10488.53

Dow industrial average rose 557.72 points or 2.14% at 26643.53

Leading the Dow 30 were:



Caterpillar, +4.96%



Travelers, +3.8%



Chevron, +3.49%



Exxon Mobil, +3.31%



Home Depot, +3.25%

McDonald's, +3.19%



UnitedHealth, +2.96%

Goldman Sachs, +2.58%

Boeing, +2.48% Other big gainers today included:

First Solar, +9.96%

Alcoa, +9.47%

Rite Aid, +7.57%

Schlumberger, +5.81%

Ford Motor, +5.12%



NVIDIA, +3.31% Laggards included:



Wells Fargo, -4.55%



Intuit, -4.13%



Citigroup, -3.93%



Slack, -3.14%



LYFT, -3.02%

Delta Air Lines, -2.61%



Uber, -2.51%

Today saw the stock market rotate into the Dow and broader S&P indices. The tech heavy NASDAQ was the laggard. However a late day surge "raised all boats". The Dow had its best day since June 29. The dow rose for the 3rd day in a row.