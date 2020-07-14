Strong close for US stocks

Today saw the stock market rotate into the Dow and broader S&P indices. The tech heavy NASDAQ was the laggard. However a late day surge "raised all boats". The Dow had its best day since June 29. The dow rose for the 3rd day in a row.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 42.39 points or 1.34% to 3197.61
  • NASDAQ index rose 97.73 points or 0.94% to 10488.53
  • Dow industrial average rose 557.72 points or 2.14% at 26643.53
Leading the Dow 30 were:
  • Caterpillar, +4.96%
  • Travelers, +3.8%
  • Chevron, +3.49%
  • Exxon Mobil, +3.31%
  • Home Depot, +3.25%
  • McDonald's, +3.19%
  • UnitedHealth, +2.96%
  • Goldman Sachs, +2.58%
  • Boeing, +2.48%
Other big gainers today included:
  • First Solar, +9.96%
  • Alcoa, +9.47%
  • Rite Aid, +7.57%
  • Schlumberger, +5.81%
  • Ford Motor, +5.12%
  • NVIDIA, +3.31%
Laggards included:
  • Wells Fargo, -4.55%
  • Intuit, -4.13%
  • Citigroup, -3.93%
  • Slack, -3.14%
  • LYFT, -3.02%
  • Delta Air Lines, -2.61%
  • Uber, -2.51%
