The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
The USD is mostly lower on the day
As North American traders enter for the day, the AUD is the strongest. The CHF is the weakest and stocks are higher on positive vaccine news from Moderna and Oxford. The "risk on" flows are in full force. The USD is lower as traders exit the "safety of the USD". The greenback is only stronger vs the CHF today. PS Goldman Sach earning blew away the revenue and earnings estimates. UnitedHealth beat EPS and revenue estimates as well. So good news on the earnings front.
Looking at the changes and ranges, the USD is trading lower and near the extremes versus all the pairs with the exception of USDCHF The EURGBP which rallied strongly over the last few days, is moving modestly lower today and trades near the session lows.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading lower by -$3.30 or -0.18% at $1806.06
- WTI crude oil futures are trading higher by $0.60 or1.46% at $40.89 on global recovery hopes.
- S&P index up 40.23 points
- NASDAQ index up 26.73 points
- Dow industrial average up 523 points
In the European markets, the major indices are also trading higher
- German DAX, +1.87%
- France's CAC, +2.3%
- UK's FTSE 100, +1.95%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.16%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mostly higher.