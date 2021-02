The CAD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed at the start of the North American session





As North American traders enter for the trading day, the CAD is the strongest of the major currencies, while the AUD it is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gains vs. the EUR, AUD, JPY and CHF and declines vs. the CAD and GBP. The AUD fell after the central bank "surprisingly" extended its QE program ( see post here ) during its policy meeting and rate decision. The AUDUSD is trading at session lows. The EURUSD it is also lower again after yesterdays decline. The EU economy continues to weaken with Euro GDP coming in at -0.7%. Althought was better-than-expected, the news is old news (4Q) and the market is more focused on how Covid continue to weigh on the economies. The ECB is also more concerned about the strength of the EUR, and with dollar short positions continuing to be near elevated levels (especially vs the EUR), the room for a squeeze may be developing.





Looking at the ranges and changes, as mentioned the EURUSD and AUDUSD are near session lows as North American traders enter. The other pairs vs. the US dollar are also moving toward dollar high levels for the day, and off lower extremes seen earlier in the session (the declines in the greenback are being retraced). JPY growth pairs are mixed despite gains in stocks in premarket trading. The JPY pairs can tend to go higher during risk on flows (i.e., stock buying). The market is ignoring that correlation.









In other markets: