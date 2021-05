The CHF is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

As the North American session begins, the CHF is the strongest while the NZD is the weakest. The USDCHF has been trending to the downside for the last 9 hours and is dipping below its 100 day MA at 0.90841 at the start of the day. Stocks are mixed once again with Nasdaq shares lower again as the rotation continues. Yields are modestly higher. Jobless claims and non farm productivity for the 1Q will be released today. Fed's Williams, Kaplan are on the calendar to speak The US jobs report will be coming out tomorrow with expectations of around 1M non farm jobs (up from 916K last month). The Bank of England kept rates unchanged today and hinted about slowing bond purchases ("the pace of these continuing purchases could now be slowed somewhat"). You can read about it here and here . The headlines sent the GBP lower and then back higher in volatile trading.