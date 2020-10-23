The Presidential debate begins.
Technical Analysis
Highlights of the debate
E-mini was trading down -4.58 points at the start of the debate.
Pres. Trump
Ex VP Biden:
- A vaccine will be available in weeks
- Vaccine is not guaranteed but will be coming by the end of the year
- there will be no dark winter for Covid
- we are learning to live with the virus. We have no choice
- We can't keep this country closed
- We have to open schools, open our country
- US faces dark winter with no Covid plan from Trump
- I am going to shutdown the virus, not the country
- US needs to open safely, needs resources to do that.
- You will pay the price if you interfere with the outcome of the election
- He never took money from any foreign source