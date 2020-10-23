The Presidential debate begins.

Highlights of the debate





E-mini was trading down -4.58 points at the start of the debate.





Pres. Trump

A vaccine will be available in weeks

Vaccine is not guaranteed but will be coming by the end of the year

there will be no dark winter for Covid



we are learning to live with the virus. We have no choice



We can't keep this country closed

We have to open schools, open our country

US faces dark winter with no Covid plan from Trump



I am going to shutdown the virus, not the country

US needs to open safely, needs resources to do that.



You will pay the price if you interfere with the outcome of the election

He never took money from any foreign source

Ex VP Biden: