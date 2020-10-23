The Presidential debate begins.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | debate

Highlights of the debate

E-mini was trading down -4.58 points at the start of the debate.

Pres. Trump
  • A vaccine will be available in weeks
  • Vaccine is not guaranteed but will be coming by the end of the year
  • there will be no dark winter for Covid
  • we are learning to live with the virus. We have no choice
  • We can't keep this country closed
  • We have to open schools, open our country
Ex VP Biden:
  • US faces dark winter with no Covid plan from Trump
  • I am going to shutdown the virus, not the country
  • US needs to open safely, needs resources to do that.
  • You will pay the price if you interfere with the outcome of the election
  • He never took money from any foreign source
