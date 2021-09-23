The GBPUSD trades to a new high. Approaches key swing area

The move to the upside has been helped by the more hawkish BOE statement (see Justin's post here ). Although policymakers kept the rates and QE unchanged, there was some hawkish overtures within the statement.





Technically a move above the aforementioned swing area would have traders looking toward the 200 hour moving average 1.37488.





Conversely should sellers leaned against the swing area (risk is defined and limited with stops on a break above), on the downside, a move back below the 1.3700 level would be close risk. Other risk for GBPUSD buyers would be if the price moved back below the 100 hour moving average 1.36739.



