The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is higher

As the North American session begins, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is stronger with the gains vs. all the major with the exception of the JPY. Today is not only a Friday, which can come with it's own quirks as trader flows may be influenced by squaring up, but it is also a three day weekend in the US and the UK with both countries observing bank holiday's on Monday. That can have an impact on liquidity flows.









The ranges and changes are showing the EURUSD and GBPUSD near low for the day with limited upside (above unchanged) today. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD area also lower with modest trading ranges. The JPY crosses are trading lower with some risk off flows.









In other markets, as North American traders enter for the day are showing: Spot gold trading up $6.44 or 0.37% at $1733.58



WTI crude oil futures are trading up down -$1.29 or -3.71% at $32.65

In the premarket for US equities, the major indices are trading above and below unchanged after trading lower earlier in the pre-market The snapshot of the major indices currently shows: Dow -2.12 points

NASDAQ index -19 points



S&P index -3 points In the European equity markets, the major indices are giving back the gains from yesterday: German DAX, -+0.3%



France's CAC, +0.3



UK FTSE 100, -0.27%



Spain's Ibex +0.66%



Italy's FTSE MIB +1.28%

In the US debt market, the yields are unchanged to lower. The 2 year is trading down -0.4 bps, while the 30 year is down the most at -2.1 basis points.







In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany unchanged and France higher by 1.1 bp. UK, Spain, Italy and Portugal yields are lower.








