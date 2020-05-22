The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is higher
As the North American session begins, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is stronger with the gains vs. all the major with the exception of the JPY. Today is not only a Friday, which can come with it's own quirks as trader flows may be influenced by squaring up, but it is also a three day weekend in the US and the UK with both countries observing bank holiday's on Monday. That can have an impact on liquidity flows.
The ranges and changes are showing the EURUSD and GBPUSD near low for the day with limited upside (above unchanged) today. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD area also lower with modest trading ranges. The JPY crosses are trading lower with some risk off flows.
In other markets, as North American traders enter for the day are showing:
- Spot gold trading up $6.44 or 0.37% at $1733.58
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up down -$1.29 or -3.71% at $32.65
- Dow -2.12 points
- NASDAQ index -19 points
- S&P index -3 points
- German DAX, -+0.3%
- France's CAC, +0.3
- UK FTSE 100, -0.27%
- Spain's Ibex +0.66%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.28%
In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Germany unchanged and France higher by 1.1 bp. UK, Spain, Italy and Portugal yields are lower.