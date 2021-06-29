The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is stronger and at highs vs all major with exception of the JPY





As the North American session begins, the JPY is the strongest (it was the strongest of the majors yesterday as well). , the AUD is the weakest. The USD is trading near session highs in the morning snapshot versus all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY. The NZD is following the AUD lower. The NZD was the weakest of the major currencies yesterday as well.









IN other markets: IN other markets:

Spot gold is trading down $6.30 or -0.36% at $1772.

Spot silver is trading down $0.13 or -0.47% at $25.96.

WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $72.92

Bitcoin is up $1045 or 3.02% at $35,695. In the premarket for US stocks the major indices are mixed with the Dow leading the way to the upside today. The NASDAQ is a lower after leaving yesterday: S&P index -0.61 points after yesterday's gain of 9.91 points

NASDAQ index -31.23 points after yesterday's rise of 140.12 points

Dow is up 92 points after yesterday's decline of -150.57 points In the European equity markets: German DAX +0.8%

France's CAC, +0.35%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.27%

Spain's Ibex, -0.15%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4% In the US debt market, the yields are higher with the 5-year yield leading the way to the upside:



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the Spanish 10 year which is down -0.4 basis points:





The AUDUSD and NZDUSD ranges are near the 22 day averages at the start of the North American session as each of those currency pairs has trended lower since the start of the day. The USDJPY and USDCHF trading ranges of 31 pips is less than the 22 day averages of about 54 and 56 pips. The EURUSD range is a light 38 pips vs a 22 day average of 64 pips. AUDJPY and NZDJPY have already covered their 22 day average ranges and trade near the lows for the day.