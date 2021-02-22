The major stock indices are open lower to start the week

Price action is very volatile since the opening.



In other markets



spot gold plus $16.70 or 0.95% 1008 $1.31



WTI crude oil futures up $1.36 or 2.31% at $60.63



Bitcoin is very volatile and currently trades at $52,135. The low price just reached $46,616 less than 30 minutes ago



The forex market, the NZD is the strongest while the CAD is now the weakest of the majors. The USD is weaker since the US open with most of the declines against the NZD and AUD. The pair is also down now verse the EUR, GBP and JPY. It remains higher verse the CAD and is unchanged verse the CHF.











In the US debt market, yields are off the highest levels

