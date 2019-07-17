The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed in early NA trading

As North American traders enter for the day, the NZD is the strongest. The CHF is the weakest. The USD is mixed with gainss vs the CHF, AUD and JPY and declines vs the NZD, CAD, EUR and GBP.





The ranges are modest relative to their 22 day averrages. The EURUSD and USDJPY have narrow 22 pip ranges. The AUDUSD is even less inspired with at 18 pip trading range. THe USDCAD has the largest trading range at 41 pips with the pair moving down toward the 100 hour MA at 1.30496 area (low reached 1.30518 and bounced to 1.3061 currently). It's 200 hour MA was broken earlier at 1.30714.









Spot gold is down -$1.20 or -0.8% at $1405.10

Crude oil is up $0.58 or 1.02% at $58.22

Bitcoin on Coinbase is down another -$414 to $9194. The low reached $9071. The high reached $9692. In the premarket for US stocks, futures are implying: DOw, up 16.37 points

S&P, up 1.5 points

Nasdaq, up 5 points Netflix, IBM and eBay will report after the close today.

European shares are lower: German Dax, -0.18%

France's CAC, -0.17%

UKs FTSE -0.2%

Spain's Ibex, -0.46%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%

IN the US debt market, yields are mixed with the 2 year up marginally and the 10 year down marginally.



In the European 10 year note sector, the yields are lower. France yields are trading back below 0.0% after a move back above last week.



ForexLive

In other markets today: