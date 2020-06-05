The NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
The USD is mixed ahead of the US employment report
As the market maneuver ahead of the US employment report which is expected to show a -7.5M decline in jobs with the unemployment rate reaching 19% (from 14.7% last month), the NZD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is down/mixed with modest gains vs the EUR, JPY and CHF and declines vs the GBP, CAD, AUD and NZD. Stocks are higher and risk on flows dominate with the Dow stocks leading the way. Boeing continues its run higher with a pre-market gain of 4.5%. Boeing carries a big weight in the Dow so its moves give a big boost (or cause a big decline) in the weighted Dow index.
The snapshot of the ranges and changes is showing mixed results. Versus the USD, the GBP has the largest trading range at 107 pips. Most of the day the pair spent above the unchanged line, but the price is off the highest levels (up 48 pips). The USDCAD is trading at its session lows ahead of its employment statistics at 8:30 AM ET (est -500K iwith the unemployment rate expected to rise to 15% from 13.0% last month). The USDCAD fell below its 100 day MA at 1.34629 in the current hourly bar on the way to the lows. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD (the strongest currencies) are higher but off the highs for the day too. . The JPY pair (which tend to move higher with stocks) are higher although the EURJPY is trading near unchanged.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $-9 or -0.53% at $1704.99
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down up $0.95 or 2.54% at $38.36. The reports that OPEC+ will extend the production cuts for one more month
- Dow is up 329.18 points
- S&P is down 9 points
- Nasdaq is 14.5 points
- German DAX, +1.64%
- France's CAC, +1.9%
- UK FTSE, +1.1%
- Spain's Ibex, +2.2%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.5%
In the European debt market,the France's 10 year benchmark yield is up 1.3 basis points and trades back above 0.0% at 0.012%. German yields are up 2.5 bp. Spain and Portugal have modestly lower yields while in Italy, the yield is unchanged.